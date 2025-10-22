The AFU have repelled more than 50 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 56 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have repelled more than 50 assaults by the Russian army on various front lines since the beginning of the day.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and thwarting Russian invasion attempts.
- Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides insights into the ongoing clashes and successful defense efforts in multiple directions.
Current situation on the front on October 22
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 73 shelling attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces have repelled three enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, and another clash is ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Bolohivka, Stroivka, and Kolodyazne.
In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repel an enemy attack in the Pishchanye area.
In the Lyman direction, two clashes occurred near the settlements of Drobysheve and Derylove, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebryanka, Siversk, Viyimka, and Fedorivka. The defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka; currently, the battle is ongoing in one location.
In the Pokrovsky direction, clashes of varying intensity broke out 20 times during the day near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Filiya. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novovasylivka, and Novohrygorivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipol direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel an attack by the occupiers near Malynivka. Rivnepillya, Hulyaipollya, and Malynivka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance on the positions of our units in the Novodanylivka and Stepovoye areas. Zaporizhia was hit by airstrikes.
In the Prydniprovs'ky direction, the enemy twice tried to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge, one battle is still ongoing.
