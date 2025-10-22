The AFU have repelled more than 50 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and carried out 73 shelling attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces have repelled three enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, and another clash is ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Bolohivka, Stroivka, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repel an enemy attack in the Pishchanye area.

In the Lyman direction, two clashes occurred near the settlements of Drobysheve and Derylove, and one clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebryanka, Siversk, Viyimka, and Fedorivka. The defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.