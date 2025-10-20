The AFU destroyed almost 900 occupiers and 45 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to October 20, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,131,070 people, of which 890 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The invaders also lost:

  • tanks — 11,270 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,399 (+0),

  • artillery systems — 33879 (+45),

  • MLRS — 1524 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1229 (+1),

  • aircraft — 428 (+0),

  • helicopters — 346 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 72365 (+398),

  • cruise missiles — 3864 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64892 (+94),

  • special equipment — 3980 (+0).

