The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to October 20, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,131,070 people, of which 890 people - over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful combat operations resulting in the destruction of almost 900 occupiers and 45 Russian artillery systems within a span of 24 hours.
- Russian troops have faced substantial combat losses, with over 1,131,070 people reported from February 24, 2022 to October 20, 2025, including 890 within the last 24 hours.
- The total combat losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine have exceeded 1 million people since the conflict began, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The invaders also lost:
tanks — 11,270 (+2),
armored combat vehicles — 23,399 (+0),
artillery systems — 33879 (+45),
MLRS — 1524 (+0),
air defense systems — 1229 (+1),
aircraft — 428 (+0),
helicopters — 346 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 72365 (+398),
cruise missiles — 3864 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 64892 (+94),
special equipment — 3980 (+0).
