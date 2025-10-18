The situation at the front — more than 70 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and also carried out 88 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Odradne, Kamyanka, and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried six times to break through our defenses in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Liman direction, the invading army carried out one attack near the settlement of Novy Mir.

Five enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.