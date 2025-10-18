The situation at the front — more than 70 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 74 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been a total of 74 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with defense forces successfully repelling enemy attacks near various settlements in different directions.
- The invading army conducted airstrikes and shelling of Ukrainian military positions and settlements, with detailed reports on specific directions such as North-Slobozhansk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Liman, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Dnieper directions.
Current situation on the front on October 18
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and also carried out 88 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Odradne, Kamyanka, and Bologivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried six times to break through our defenses in the area of the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.
In the Liman direction, the invading army carried out one attack near the settlement of Novy Mir.
Five enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assault operations in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Kotlyarivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling all enemy attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, Novohrygorivka and Malynovka. The defense forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Stepove, and also carried out an airstrike on Stepnohirsk.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried in vain three times to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge. The settlement of Odradokamyanka was hit by unguided air missiles.
