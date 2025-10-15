The AFU have repelled almost 100 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 99 times.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled nearly 100 enemy assaults in a single day, showcasing their resilience and determination in the face of the Russian invasion.
- Ongoing clashes in multiple directions highlight the continuous efforts of Ukrainian troops to defend their positions and thwart enemy advances.
- The detailed operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sheds light on the intense battles and attacks carried out by the Russian army across various front lines.
Current situation on the front on October 15
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, enemy aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 12 guided bombs. The enemy also carried out 121 attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Kamyanka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Okhrimivka, Odradne, and Bologivka. Two more clashes are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupyansk direction near the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and Derylove. Two attacks are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks — units of the occupiers are trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Yampil, Dronivka, Viyimka and Fedorivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one combat clash with the enemy, who was carrying out offensive actions in the direction of Predtechyny.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn-Yar. Ukrainian units repelled 15 attacks, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have launched 31 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Chunyshyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Filiya. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 26 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried 17 times to break through to the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrovka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohrygorivka, Malynivka and Poltavka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske, Plavni, and Stepove.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the invaders. The invader's aviation bombed the settlements of Novovorontsovka, Apostolovo, and Radushne.
