The AFU have repelled almost 100 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, enemy aircraft carried out six airstrikes, dropping a total of 12 guided bombs. The enemy also carried out 121 attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Kamyanka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Okhrimivka, Odradne, and Bologivka. Two more clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupyansk direction near the settlement of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and Derylove. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks — units of the occupiers are trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Serebryanka, Yampil, Dronivka, Viyimka and Fedorivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there was one combat clash with the enemy, who was carrying out offensive actions in the direction of Predtechyny.