The AFU have repelled over 130 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 132.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled over 130 assaults by the Russian army, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their country.
- Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled enemy attacks in various directions, with ongoing clashes and airstrikes reported in different areas.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive, with detailed operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Current situation on the front on October 9
Operational information as of 16:00 09.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two enemy attacks today, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out ten strikes, dropping 28 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 80 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Zapadny, Dovhenky and towards Dvorichansky, Kolodyazny and Bolohivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Kupyansk, and Ivanovka, and two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army has today carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Pershotravneve, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselyvka and towards Stavye, two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, Russian units tried eight times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Viymka, and Pereyzne, and one clash is currently ongoing. The enemy struck Slavyansk with KABs.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice carried out offensive actions in the area of Chasovy Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Kramatorsk was subjected to airstrikes.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried ten times to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Bila Hora, Shcherbinivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Pleshchiivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 43 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novotoretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Novoserhiivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 35 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops, seven more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivka and in the direction of Filia, Novoivanivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the Stepovoye area and towards Novoandriyevka.
In the Dnieper direction, three futile attempts to storm the positions of our units by the invaders have currently been recorded.
