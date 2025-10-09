The AFU have repelled over 130 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 09.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two enemy attacks today, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out ten strikes, dropping 28 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 80 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Stroivka, Zapadny, Dovhenky and towards Dvorichansky, Kolodyazny and Bolohivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the area of Stepovaya Novoselivka, Kupyansk, and Ivanovka, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army has today carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Pershotravneve, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Novoselyvka and towards Stavye, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, Russian units tried eight times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Viymka, and Pereyzne, and one clash is currently ongoing. The enemy struck Slavyansk with KABs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice carried out offensive actions in the area of Chasovy Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Kramatorsk was subjected to airstrikes.