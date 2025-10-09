The AFU destroyed 1,020 occupiers and 72 units of Russian military equipment within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed 1,020 occupiers and 72 units of Russian military equipment within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Over the past 24 hours, from October 8 to 9, the Russian army lost 1,020 soldiers and 72 units of military equipment at the front.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 9, 2025 are approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,119,390 (+1,020) people wounded/killed;

  • tanks — 11,241 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,325 (+1) units;

  • artillery systems — 33,534 (+15) units;

  • MLRS — 1517 (+0) units;

  • air defense systems — 1225 (+0) units;

  • aircraft — 427 (+0) units;

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 68,293 (+328) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3841 (+0) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,705 (+55) units;

  • special equipment — 3973 (+0) units.

