Over the past 24 hours, from October 8 to 9, the Russian army lost 1,020 soldiers and 72 units of military equipment at the front.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved a significant victory by neutralizing 1,020 occupiers and 72 units of Russian military equipment in a record-breaking 24-hour operation.
- The Russian army suffered heavy losses with over 1 million wounded and killed in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Combat data reveals staggering figures of Russian military losses in personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other crucial assets, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing war.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to October 9, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,119,390 (+1,020) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,241 (+1) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,325 (+1) units;
artillery systems — 33,534 (+15) units;
MLRS — 1517 (+0) units;
air defense systems — 1225 (+0) units;
aircraft — 427 (+0) units;
helicopters — 346 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 68,293 (+328) units;
cruise missiles — 3841 (+0) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63,705 (+55) units;
special equipment — 3973 (+0) units.
