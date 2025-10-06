There have been 113 battles between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four combat clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and also carried out 84 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by enemy troops, and four more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchanskiye Khutory, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodyazny, and Odradny.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Kupyansk, Redkivka and towards Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses four times in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrne, and Shandryholove, and two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampol, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.