There have been 113 battles between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 113 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces have repelled 113 combat clashes with Russian troops on various fronts since the beginning of the day.
- The enemy carried out airstrikes, shelling, and assault operations in multiple directions, including North-Slobozhansky, Kursk, South-Slobozhansky, Kupyansky, Lymansky, and others.
- The Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks near key settlements like Vovchanskiye Khutory, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and more while engaging in combat clashes to protect Ukrainian territory.
Current situation on the front on October 6
Operational information as of 16:00 06.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four combat clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and also carried out 84 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks by enemy troops, and four more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchanskiye Khutory, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Kolodyazny, and Odradny.
In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army launched five attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Kupyansk, Redkivka and towards Petropavlivka and Bohuslavka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses four times in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Myrne, and Shandryholove, and two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Dronivka and Yampol, and three more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault operations in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, and Pleshchiivka; fighting is currently taking place in three locations.
In the Pokrovskoye direction, the Russian invaders made 40 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Filiya and towards Novopavlivka and Volodymyrivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 35 enemy attacks, five combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Yalta, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Vorone and Novohrygorivka. Our soldiers repelled 12 enemy assaults, four more attacks are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy tried to advance six times near Poltavka, but was repulsed.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by the invaders near Stepovoye and Kamiansky. Zaporizhia was hit by aerial bombs.
On the Dnieper direction , Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy attack. The aggressor's aircraft carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Kozatske.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-