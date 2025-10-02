There have been 102 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 02.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, and another clash is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped a total of eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 86 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne, Novovasylivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out three assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Kupyansk and Boguslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske and towards the settlement of Drobysheve. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Yampol and Ivano-Daryivka, and two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made two attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.