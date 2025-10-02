There have been 102 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The invaders continue to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. In total, 102 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Current situation on the front on October 2
Operational information as of 16:00 02.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks, and another clash is ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched four air strikes, dropped a total of eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 86 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Kamyanka and towards the settlements of Kolodyazne, Novovasylivka. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out three assault actions in the direction of the settlements of Kupyansk and Boguslavka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske and towards the settlement of Drobysheve. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Yampol and Ivano-Daryivka, and two more clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made two attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.
In the Torets direction, in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka, our soldiers stopped 11 enemy offensive actions.
In the Pokrovske direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 28 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Promyn, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Novoukrainka and in the direction of Pokrovska, Filii. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 27 attacks.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 19 times in the areas of the settlements of Novokhatske, Komyshuvakha, Sosnivka, Novovasylivske, Sichneve, and Berezove. Eight clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, four clashes were recorded near the settlement of Poltavka, two of which are still ongoing.
Three clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction — the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Pyatikhatky and Lobkove. The settlements of Malokaterynivka, Hryhorivka, and Novoukrainka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
