Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 80 attacks by the Russian army in 12 directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 79.
Current situation on the front on October 1
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and also carried out 100 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, and Kamyanka.
In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Shandryholove, Torske and in the direction of Novy Mir, Drobysheve. Five clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Yampil, and Pereizhne.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Torets direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The defense forces have already repelled 11 enemy attacks, and three more attacks are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times today in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Myrolyubivka, Novopavlivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiya. Fighting is still ongoing in three locations.
In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Andriyivka-Klevtsove, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, and Novohrygorivka. Three more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, four clashes were recorded near the settlement of Poltavka. The settlement of Girke was hit by an airstrike.
In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Novodanylivka.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.
