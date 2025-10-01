Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 80 attacks by the Russian army in 12 directions

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, four clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and also carried out 100 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Novovasylivka, and Kamyanka.

In the Lymansky direction today, the aggressor attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Shandryholove, Torske and in the direction of Novy Mir, Drobysheve. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hryhorivka, Yampil, and Pereizhne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Bondarne, Minkivka, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.