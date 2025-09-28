The AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have already exceeded 1,108,510 people. In a day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,110 occupiers.
Russia lost 1,110 soldiers in a day
This is reported in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses as of September 28, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,108,510 (+1,110) people;
tanks — 11211 (+7) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,290 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 33231 (+45) units;
MLRS — 1503 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1223 units;
aircraft — 427 units;
helicopters — 345 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 64385 (+454);
cruise missiles — 3747;
ships / boats — 28;
submarines — 1;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63040 (+131);
special equipment — 3977.
