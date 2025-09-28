The AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The AFU eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine have already exceeded 1,108,510 people. In a day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,110 occupiers.

Russia lost 1,110 soldiers in a day

This is reported in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses as of September 28, 2025 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,108,510 (+1,110) people;

  • tanks — 11211 (+7) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,290 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 33231 (+45) units;

  • MLRS — 1503 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1223 units;

  • aircraft — 427 units;

  • helicopters — 345 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 64385 (+454);

  • cruise missiles — 3747;

  • ships / boats — 28;

  • submarines — 1;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 63040 (+131);

  • special equipment — 3977.

