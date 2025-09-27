The situation at the front — more than 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 7 air strikes, using 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and towards Doroshivka in the South-Slobozhansky direction , and another clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of the settlement of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked seven times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi and Torske. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Fedorivka and towards Yampol and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of Stupochky and was repulsed.