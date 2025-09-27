The situation at the front — more than 80 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 82.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled multiple attacks and actively resisted through air strikes and shelling, with over 80 combat clashes reported since the beginning of the day.
- Enemy progress was observed in various directions, including South-Slobozhansky, Lymansky, and Kramatorsk, with ongoing clashes in multiple areas.
Current situation on the front on September 27
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/27/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers today repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 7 air strikes, using 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.
Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and towards Doroshivka in the South-Slobozhansky direction , and another clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of the settlement of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked seven times today in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi and Torske. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Fedorivka and towards Yampol and Dronivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of Stupochky and was repulsed.
In the Torets direction today, the invader tried to advance 13 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar. Enemy aircraft with KABs struck Kostyantynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times today in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, and Dachne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohrygorivka. Six out of thirteen enemy offensive actions were repelled, and seven more clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by enemy units to advance in the Poltavka area, two more clashes are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Bilogirya.
In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance five times in the area of Stepovoye, Kamiansky, and towards Novoandreyevka, but were repulsed.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack, suffered losses. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Mykolaivka.
