Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 80 attacks by the Russian army in 12 directions

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. 78 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders repelled almost 80 attacks by the Russian army in 12 different directions, showcasing their resilience and determination in defending their territory.
- The Russian invaders carried out 104 shellings, 6 airstrikes, and dropped 13 KABs during the clashes, escalating the intensity of the conflict.
- Ongoing fighting is reported in various directions including Yuzhno-Slobozhansky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsky, with Ukrainian forces successfully holding their ground against enemy incursions.
Current situation on the front on September 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Three enemy attacks have so far been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched 6 airstrikes, dropped 13 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 104 shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, one combat clash is ongoing. The settlement of Shipuvate was hit by KAB airstrikes.
In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks are ongoing on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kotlyarivka areas and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 14 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, and Zarichne. The defense forces successfully stopped seven enemy attempts to advance, and fighting continues.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Serebryanka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Dronivka and Yampol; five out of seven attacks are currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Chasovy Yar area and was repulsed.
In the Torets direction today, the invader tried to advance seven times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyny, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yablunivka. The enemy struck Kostyantynivka with KABs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 28 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne and Horikhove. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 27 attacks. The invaders' aviation has struck Dobropilly.
Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove, and Novohrygorivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by enemy units to advance in the Olhivske area.
In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks by the aggressor, another battle is ongoing. Enemy aircraft also carried out airstrikes on Olhivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-