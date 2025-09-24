Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 80 attacks by the Russian army in 12 directions

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three enemy attacks have so far been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched 6 airstrikes, dropped 13 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 104 shellings, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, one combat clash is ongoing. The settlement of Shipuvate was hit by KAB airstrikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks are ongoing on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Kotlyarivka areas and towards Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 14 times near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, and Zarichne. The defense forces successfully stopped seven enemy attempts to advance, and fighting continues.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Serebryanka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Dronivka and Yampol; five out of seven attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Chasovy Yar area and was repulsed.