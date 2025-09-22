Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 80 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders, and three more clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 103 artillery attacks, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, and two more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and towards Odradne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy offensive actions in the Kupyansk and Pishchanye areas.

In the Lyman direction, eight clashes took place near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, Shandryholove, Derylove, Torske, and Zarichne, and three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, two clashes are currently underway near Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Stupochky.