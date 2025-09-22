Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 80 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 83 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders thwarted more than 80 assaults by the Russian army, holding the front lines and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively countered Russian air strikes and artillery shelling, demonstrating resilience and strategic defense.
- Detailed accounts of clashes in various directions, including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansky, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Torets, Pokrovsky, and Novopavlivske, provide a comprehensive overview of the current frontline situation.
Current situation on the front on September 22
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders, and three more clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched five air strikes, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 103 artillery attacks, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy attacks since the beginning of the day, and two more clashes are ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and towards Odradne and Kutkivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers successfully stopped two enemy offensive actions in the Kupyansk and Pishchanye areas.
In the Lyman direction, eight clashes took place near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Stavky, Shandryholove, Derylove, Torske, and Zarichne, and three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, two clashes are currently underway near Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Stupochky.
In the Torets direction, the invaders attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and towards Stepanivka; currently, fighting is ongoing in three locations.
In the Pokrovsky direction, clashes of varying intensity broke out 32 times during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Zolotoy Kolodyaz, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Myrnograd, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor tried to advance eight times in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, and Ternove. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Prydniprov directions , but carried out air strikes on Zaporizhia and Zaliznychny in the Zaporizhia region; Lviv and Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-