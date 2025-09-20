Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 70 assaults by the Russian army in 13 directions

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 79.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled over 70 assaults by the Russian army in 13 directions, demonstrating their resilience and determination in defending their country.
- Various enemy attacks and air strikes were successfully countered by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, resulting in casualties inflicted on the enemy forces.
- The current situation on the front as of September 20 reveals ongoing combat engagements and tactical advancements by Ukrainian troops in different directions, showcasing their strategic defense capabilities.
Current situation on the front on September 20
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Four enemy attacks took place today in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping five guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 115 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from multiple rocket launchers.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, five clashes occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasny Pershy, and towards Bochkovy. Two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian units towards Myrne once. The defense forces were successful, advancing up to 200 meters in some areas and inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower.
In the Lyman direction today, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and towards the settlement of Novoselivka. Four combat clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of Dronivka since the beginning of the day. As a result of reconnaissance and search operations, our defenders achieved tactical success, advancing up to 200 meters in some areas and destroying enemy manpower.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully launched an attack near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.
In the Torets direction, our defenders advanced up to 300 meters in some areas and inflicted losses on enemy personnel, repelling eight enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Ivano-Frankivsk, Shcherbinivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and Sofiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 23 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards the settlements of Kozatske and Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 17 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders conducted successful search and strike operations, which resulted in advancing up to 3 kilometers and destroying a significant number of enemy infantry and taking prisoners. Since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped six assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Andriyivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Maliyivka, Komyshuvakha, Novoivanivka and towards the settlements of Berezove and Novovasylivske, six more clashes are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the area of the settlement of Olhivske. One clash is still ongoing. The aggressor carried out an air strike on the settlement of Bilogirya.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack towards Novoandreyevka.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Kozatske and made two unsuccessful attempts to approach the positions of Ukrainian units towards the Antonivske Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-