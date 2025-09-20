Situation at the front — the AFU repelled more than 70 assaults by the Russian army in 13 directions

Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Four enemy attacks took place today in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. The invaders' aviation carried out four strikes, dropping five guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 115 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, five clashes occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasny Pershy, and towards Bochkovy. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian units towards Myrne once. The defense forces were successful, advancing up to 200 meters in some areas and inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and towards the settlement of Novoselivka. Four combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of Dronivka since the beginning of the day. As a result of reconnaissance and search operations, our defenders achieved tactical success, advancing up to 200 meters in some areas and destroying enemy manpower.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully launched an attack near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.