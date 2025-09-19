There have been 63 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 63 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
Current situation on the front on September 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 17 guided bombs, and also carried out 68 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Figolivka. Another combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses three times in the areas of Stepovaya Novoselivka and Pishchane. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Torske and towards the settlements of Stavky, Novoselivka, and Seredne. Three clashes are ongoing.
The defense forces repelled the enemy attack in the Siversky direction. The aggressor was active in the Viymka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Stupochok area.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out seven assault operations in the Shcherbinivka areas and towards Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 25 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 21 enemy attacks, and fighting is still ongoing in four locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Voskresenka, Berezove, Maliivka, Novoivanivka and Olhivske. The defense forces repelled five enemy assaults, and two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil direction , but did launch an air strike with unguided aircraft missiles on Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Kamianske and towards Stepnohirsk. One clash is still ongoing.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Olhivka.
