Situation at the front — 100 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 100 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the army of the aggressor country, Russia.
Points of attention
- 100 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in various directions.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled multiple attacks and airstrikes from the aggressor troops, showcasing resilience and strength.
- Detailed operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sheds light on the ongoing conflict in different directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South-Slobozhansk, Lymansk, Siversk, and more.
Current situation on the front on September 18
Operational information as of 16:00 09/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, eight combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and also carried out 108 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Glyboky and Vovchansk. Another combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses towards Kupyansk and Novoosynovoye.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks near the settlement of Kolodyazi and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Stavky, and Zarichne. Two combat clashes are ongoing.
Three enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siverskyi direction. The aggressor was active in the Serebryanka area and attacked towards Yampol and Viyimka. Four clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault operations in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Poltavka and towards Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovskoye direction, the Russian invaders made 43 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynskyi, Pokrovsk, Novopidhorodny, Molodetskyi, Muravka, Novopavlivka, and Filia. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 39 enemy attacks, and fighting is still ongoing in seven locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Olhivka and towards Filiya, Ivanivka, Berezovoye. The defense forces repelled 10 enemy assaults, and five more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders five times in the area of the settlement of Kamianske and towards Novoandreivka, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-