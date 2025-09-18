Situation at the front — 100 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 09/18/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, eight combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out five air strikes, dropping 12 guided bombs, and also carried out 108 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Glyboky and Vovchansk. Another combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to break through our defenses towards Kupyansk and Novoosynovoye.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks near the settlement of Kolodyazi and towards the settlements of Shandryholove, Stavky, and Zarichne. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

Three enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siverskyi direction. The aggressor was active in the Serebryanka area and attacked towards Yampol and Viyimka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy twice tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne and Bila Hora.