The AFU neutralized over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from September 14 to 15, the Russians lost another 910 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 35 artillery systems and 84 vehicles.
Points of attention
- Over 900 Russian occupiers were neutralized by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a span of 24 hours.
- The clashes also led to the destruction of 35 artillery systems and 84 enemy vehicles.
- The report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides details on the current losses of the Russian Federation in the war with Ukraine.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 15, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,095,520 (+910) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,184 (+0) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,269 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 32,784 (+35) units;
MLRS — 1488 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1217 (+0) units;
aircraft — 422 (+0) units;
helicopters — 341 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 59,409 (+323) units;
cruise missiles — 3718 (+0) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 61,698 (+84) units;
special equipment — 3965 (+1) units.
