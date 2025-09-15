The AFU neutralized over 900 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, from September 14 to 15, the Russians lost another 910 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 35 artillery systems and 84 vehicles.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to September 15, 2025 are approximately: