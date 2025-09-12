The AFU completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian troops completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy. The enemy suffered heavy losses.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops successfully thwarted a Russian offensive operation in the Sumy region, causing heavy losses to the enemy.
  • President Zelenskyy discussed strategic issues related to the supply of air defense systems and missiles for the protection of critical infrastructure.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively countering Russian assault activities not only in Sumy, but also in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Russia has lost the opportunity to attack in Sumy region — Zelenskyy

As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, today he held a very meaningful meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. They discussed the supply of air defense systems and missiles, the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and available defense resources.

I have identified specific tasks to intensify work with partners for the sake of more efficient supply, and therefore more reliable coverage of critical infrastructure. The military, government officials, diplomats — everyone has their own share of responsibility.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, there are good indicators in the production of interceptor drones. At the same time, it is important to increase the training of operators.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation on key front lines.

There are results in the Sumy region: as of today, we can state that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by our forces. Fighting continues in the Sumy region's border areas, but the Russian group in the Sumy direction has lost offensive capabilities due to the losses suffered.

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also continue to actively counter Russian assault activity in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.

We discussed our needs for weapons — our Ukrainian production, purchases, assistance from partners. We provide strength for our army.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy met with Stubb in Kyiv — what they talked about
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It is simply impossible to live normally." Zelensky spoke about the situation in Donetsk
Zelenskyy is monitoring the situation in occupied Donetsk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Sikorskyy discussed joint countermeasures of Ukraine and Poland against Russian drones
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?