The AFU completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian troops completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy. The enemy suffered heavy losses.
Russia has lost the opportunity to attack in Sumy region — Zelenskyy
As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, today he held a very meaningful meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. They discussed the supply of air defense systems and missiles, the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and available defense resources.
According to him, there are good indicators in the production of interceptor drones. At the same time, it is important to increase the training of operators.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation on key front lines.
He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also continue to actively counter Russian assault activity in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.
We discussed our needs for weapons — our Ukrainian production, purchases, assistance from partners. We provide strength for our army.
