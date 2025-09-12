The AFU completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy — Zelenskyy

Russia has lost the opportunity to attack in Sumy region — Zelenskyy

As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, today he held a very meaningful meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. They discussed the supply of air defense systems and missiles, the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and available defense resources.

I have identified specific tasks to intensify work with partners for the sake of more efficient supply, and therefore more reliable coverage of critical infrastructure. The military, government officials, diplomats — everyone has their own share of responsibility. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, there are good indicators in the production of interceptor drones. At the same time, it is important to increase the training of operators.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the situation on key front lines.

There are results in the Sumy region: as of today, we can state that the Russian offensive operation on Sumy has been completely thwarted by our forces. Fighting continues in the Sumy region's border areas, but the Russian group in the Sumy direction has lost offensive capabilities due to the losses suffered. Share

He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine also continue to actively counter Russian assault activity in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.