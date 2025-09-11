Zelenskyy met with Stubb in Kyiv — what they talked about

On September 10, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, arrived in Kyiv and met with the Head of State of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyy said that he was glad to welcome to Ukraine the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, a friend of our state, a man who is doing so much to support us, to stop the war and reliably guarantee security.

Today we spoke substantively on many fronts. We paid a lot of attention to the attack that the Russians carried out against Poland yesterday. Everything indicates that the launch of Russian drones into the territory of Poland through the territories of Ukraine and Belarus was well thought out and is definitely not an accident. Russia, unfortunately, has the ability to continue and expand its aggression. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that strong steps are needed, and not only from Europe, strong pressure that will really limit the potential of Russian belligerence.

Grateful to Finland for supporting all the sanctions work. We are waiting for the 19th package of sanctions from the European Union. Grateful also for supporting our movement to the European Union and the opening of clusters. Share

Zelensky also thanked Finland for participating in the Shelter Coalition.