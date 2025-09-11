Zelenskyy met with Stubb in Kyiv — what they talked about

On September 10, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, arrived in Kyiv and met with the Head of State of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy and President Stubb discussed security issues in the region and potential threats from Russia during their meeting in Kyiv.
- The leaders emphasized the need for strong measures from Europe to limit Russia's aggressive policy and expressed gratitude to Finland for its support in imposing sanctions against Russia.
- Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts such as the Shelter Coalition to support Ukraine at both the state and community levels.
Zelenskyy and Stubb met in Kyiv
Zelenskyy said that he was glad to welcome to Ukraine the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, a friend of our state, a man who is doing so much to support us, to stop the war and reliably guarantee security.
Zelensky noted that strong steps are needed, and not only from Europe, strong pressure that will really limit the potential of Russian belligerence.
Zelensky also thanked Finland for participating in the Shelter Coalition.
This is what helps us not only at the state level, but also at the level of our communities. It is important to intensify the work of such coalitions, all the cooperation that helps the country, communities, and every person.
