Russia's war against Ukraine. Stubb announced "technical" ceasefire talks
Category
Politics
Publication date

Stubb
Source:  Yle

Technical-level talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place in the Vatican next week.

Points of attention

  • Technical-level talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine are set to happen in the Vatican, with Europe stepping in to assist in peace negotiations.
  • President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, highlights the positive developments and increased mediators in the peace talks, indicating hope for progress.
  • European involvement in negotiations signifies a shift from US-led discussions towards a more diverse and inclusive approach to resolving the conflict.

Vatican and Europe to participate in peace talks in Ukraine

This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, while answering media questions during a seminar in Helsinki.

The number of mediators has increased: previously only the US acted in this role, now Europe is also participating.

According to Stubb, technical-level talks will likely continue at the Vatican next week.

According to the Finnish leader, the situation is developing successfully, as Europe hopes to join discussions on a ceasefire in Ukraine and the possible establishment of peace.

On May 19, the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, Italy, and Ukraine, as well as the President of the European Commission, had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, where they discussed the latter's negotiations with the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

