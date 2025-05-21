Russia's war against Ukraine. Stubb announced "technical" ceasefire talks

Technical-level talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place in the Vatican next week.
Points of attention
- Technical-level talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine are set to happen in the Vatican, with Europe stepping in to assist in peace negotiations.
- President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, highlights the positive developments and increased mediators in the peace talks, indicating hope for progress.
- European involvement in negotiations signifies a shift from US-led discussions towards a more diverse and inclusive approach to resolving the conflict.
Vatican and Europe to participate in peace talks in Ukraine
This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, while answering media questions during a seminar in Helsinki.
According to Stubb, technical-level talks will likely continue at the Vatican next week.
On May 19, the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, Italy, and Ukraine, as well as the President of the European Commission, had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, where they discussed the latter's negotiations with the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.
