Technical-level talks on a ceasefire in Ukraine may take place in the Vatican next week.

This was stated by the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, while answering media questions during a seminar in Helsinki.

The number of mediators has increased: previously only the US acted in this role, now Europe is also participating. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

According to Stubb, technical-level talks will likely continue at the Vatican next week.

According to the Finnish leader, the situation is developing successfully, as Europe hopes to join discussions on a ceasefire in Ukraine and the possible establishment of peace.

On May 19, the leaders of Germany, Finland, France, Italy, and Ukraine, as well as the President of the European Commission, had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, where they discussed the latter's negotiations with the illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.