Zelenskyy and Sikorskyy discussed joint countermeasures of Ukraine and Poland against Russian drones
Publication date

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski discussed Russia's drone attack on Poland on the night of September 10 in Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine offers to help Poland counter Russian drone attacks with protection systems and military training.
  • The discussion emphasized increasing pressure on Russia and the implementation of joint defense production and bilateral defense agreements.
  • The possibility of producing interceptor drones under the SAFE defense initiative of the EU was highlighted, showing Poland's interest in collaboration.

We will help Poland counter Russian drones — Zelenskyy

The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is ready to help with countering Russian drones, building a defense system, and training Polish military personnel.

These are difficult days. Always difficult during the war for Ukraine. And now there are challenges for Poland. We are grateful that you are here and supporting us. I had a conversation with Prime Minister Tusk and other leaders. We are close neighbors. We are grateful for your help and support from the very beginning of the war. And from our side, we are ready to help — to share our experience. We are open to this.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The importance of increasing pressure on Russia, joint defense production, and the implementation of bilateral defense agreements was also discussed.

The parties discussed the production of interceptor drones within the framework of the EU's SAFE defense initiative. Poland is interested in this and is ready for such cooperation.

Special attention is paid to Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

Zelensky stressed that it is very important to open the first negotiation cluster with all 27 votes for Ukraine and Moldova together.

