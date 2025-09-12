Zelenskyy and Sikorskyy discussed joint countermeasures of Ukraine and Poland against Russian drones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski discussed Russia's drone attack on Poland on the night of September 10 in Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Ukraine offers to help Poland counter Russian drone attacks with protection systems and military training.
- The discussion emphasized increasing pressure on Russia and the implementation of joint defense production and bilateral defense agreements.
- The possibility of producing interceptor drones under the SAFE defense initiative of the EU was highlighted, showing Poland's interest in collaboration.
We will help Poland counter Russian drones — Zelenskyy
The Head of State emphasized that Ukraine is ready to help with countering Russian drones, building a defense system, and training Polish military personnel.
The importance of increasing pressure on Russia, joint defense production, and the implementation of bilateral defense agreements was also discussed.
Special attention is paid to Ukraine's membership in the European Union.
Zelensky stressed that it is very important to open the first negotiation cluster with all 27 votes for Ukraine and Moldova together.
