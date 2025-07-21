"Putin mocks Trump's peace efforts". Sikorsky reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to the Russian strike on Ukrainian regions on the night of July 21.

Sikorsky reacted harshly to Russian shelling of Ukraine

He wrote about this on the social network X.

On the night of Monday, July 21, Russia launched a massive combined strike on regions of Ukraine, causing Poland to scramble fighter jets.

Commenting on this, Sikorsky spoke about the attitude of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin towards US efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Putin is still mocking US President Donald Trump's peace efforts. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

On July 14, Trump expressed his frustration with Russia and vowed to impose "very tough tariffs" on it if a peace deal was not reached soon. On the same day, he confirmed his intention to send various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriots, which would be "fully paid for."