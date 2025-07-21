"Putin mocks Trump's peace efforts". Sikorsky reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Putin mocks Trump's peace efforts". Sikorsky reacted to Russian shelling of Ukraine

Sikorsky
Читати українською

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to the Russian strike on Ukrainian regions on the night of July 21.

Points of attention

  • Polish Foreign Minister Sikorsky reacts strongly to Russia's shelling of Ukraine and criticizes Putin's mockery of Trump's peace efforts.
  • Russia's strike on Ukrainian regions leads Poland to raise fighter jets, highlighting the escalating tensions in the region.
  • Sikorsky's comments on social media underscore the urgent need for international intervention to address the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Sikorsky reacted harshly to Russian shelling of Ukraine

He wrote about this on the social network X.

On the night of Monday, July 21, Russia launched a massive combined strike on regions of Ukraine, causing Poland to scramble fighter jets.

Commenting on this, Sikorsky spoke about the attitude of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin towards US efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Putin is still mocking US President Donald Trump's peace efforts.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

On July 14, Trump expressed his frustration with Russia and vowed to impose "very tough tariffs" on it if a peace deal was not reached soon. On the same day, he confirmed his intention to send various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriots, which would be "fully paid for."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sikorsky was not afraid to go against Duda for the sake of Ukraine
Sikorsky did not support Duda's position
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Sikorsky lashed out at Kellogg with accusations
Sikorsky was outraged by Kellogg's statement
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Can put Putin in his place." Sikorsky named a country that is capable of stopping Russia
Sikorsky believes in China's decisive role

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?