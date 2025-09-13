The AFU have repelled 80 assaults by the Russian army on 11 front lines since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 80 assaults by the Russian army on 11 front lines, restraining the enemy and destroying their plans.
- Multiple combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, showing the determination and resilience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in defending their positions.
- The enemy forces were active in various directions, but the Ukrainian defenders managed to hold their ground and inflict losses on the enemy.
Current situation on the front on September 13
Operational information as of 16:00 13.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once. Today, the aggressor carried out two air strikes, dropped seven guided bombs, and carried out 63 shellings.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, seven combat clashes occurred in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Figolivka, and in the direction of Khatne and Odradne.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced three times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka, and one clash is still ongoing.
Five combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, and Zarichne.
In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks today in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka, four combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. The enemy was conducting offensive operations, trying to advance towards Stupochky.
The defense forces have already stopped two of the four enemy attacks in the Torets direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kleban-Byk, Katerynivka, and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian troops have tried 34 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Filiya. Our defenders have already repelled 29 attacks.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near the settlements of Oleksandrograd, Ternove, Olhivske and towards Ivanivka, four clashes are still ongoing.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions , but did launch an air strike on Zaliznychne.
In the Dnieper direction, the aggressor conducted two futile attacks. Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.
