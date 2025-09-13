The AFU have repelled 80 assaults by the Russian army on 11 front lines since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 13.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once. Today, the aggressor carried out two air strikes, dropped seven guided bombs, and carried out 63 shellings.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, seven combat clashes occurred in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarne, Figolivka, and in the direction of Khatne and Odradne.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced three times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Kupyansk and Petropavlivka, and one clash is still ongoing.

Five combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlements of Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, and Zarichne.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks today in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka, four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. The enemy was conducting offensive operations, trying to advance towards Stupochky.