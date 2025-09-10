The AFU neutralized 112 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
Ukraine
The AFU neutralized 112 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
In total, 153 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized 112 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours, demonstrating effective operations and defense strategies.
  • Ukrainian defenders resolutely repel enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses on the Russian invading forces in terms of manpower and equipment.
  • Attempts by the Russian enemy to advance deep into Ukrainian territory are being thwarted, with 39 enemy attacks recorded in the Pokrovsky direction alone.

Current situation on the front on September 10

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on September 10, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out two missile and 45 air strikes, using 44 missiles and dropping 64 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,989 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 3,338 attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotoy Kolodyaz, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvirovo, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka.

Our defenders are holding back the enemy's onslaught, and one clash is still ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, 112 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 77 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two artillery systems, one vehicle, 18 UAVs, a unit of special equipment, a UAV control point, and an ammunition depot. An artillery system, a unit of automotive equipment, and an enemy electronic warfare device were damaged.

