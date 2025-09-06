The AFU eliminated 80 Russian occupiers in Pokrovskoye Direction during the day

In total, 129 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces at the front launched one missile and 57 air strikes, using three missiles and dropping 83 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,946 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,754 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 36 times.

The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovske, Zvirovoye, Molodetsky, Novopavlivka, and Filia.

Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 138 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 80 of them irreversibly.