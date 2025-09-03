The AFU neutralized over 130 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Since the beginning of this day, 147 combat clashes have occurred on the front between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
- 131 Russian occupiers were neutralized by Ukrainian soldiers within 24 hours, showcasing the determination and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on September 3
Operational information as of 22:00 03.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Today, the invaders launched 4 missile and 51 air strikes, used 28 missiles, and dropped 80 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 2,069 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,574 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defenses 49 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Zapovedne, Zatyshok, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove and in the direction of the settlements of Novy Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Molodetske.
Four military clashes continue to this day.
Today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 131 occupiers in this direction, 84 of them irreversibly.
