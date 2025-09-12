There have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

No combat clashes were recorded in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . Today, the enemy launched one missile and nine air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 74 shellings.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, nine combat clashes took place in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and in the direction of Odradne, two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Three combat clashes are ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced five times on the positions of our defenders in the Golubivka area and in the direction of Pishchane and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

Eight combat clashes took place in the Lymansky direction today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the Kolodyazy area and in the direction of the settlements of Shandryholove and Stavky.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks today in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and Viyimka, and three more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area and in the direction of Stupochok.