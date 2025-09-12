There have been over 80 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- 82 combat clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day, with defenders successfully stopping the enemy and holding defensive positions.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the Russian invasion, highlighting no combat clashes in certain directions while reporting enemy attacks and airstrikes in other areas.
Current situation on the front on September 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12.09.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
No combat clashes were recorded in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . Today, the enemy launched one missile and nine air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 16 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 74 shellings.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, nine combat clashes took place in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and in the direction of Odradne, two enemy attacks are still ongoing.
Three combat clashes are ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has advanced five times on the positions of our defenders in the Golubivka area and in the direction of Pishchane and Novaya Kruglyakivka.
Eight combat clashes took place in the Lymansky direction today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the Kolodyazy area and in the direction of the settlements of Shandryholove and Stavky.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks today in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in the direction of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and Viyimka, and three more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders. The enemy conducted offensive actions, trying to advance in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area and in the direction of Stupochok.
The defense forces have already stopped four enemy attacks out of eight in the Torets direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops have tried 29 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Udachne, Muravka, Dachne, Novoukrainka and in the direction of the settlements of Myrnograd, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filiya. Our defenders have already repelled 28 attacks.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vorone, Ternove, Novomykolaivka and in the direction of Filia and Ivanivka.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil direction . The occupiers carried out air strikes on the settlements of Bilogirya and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted one futile attack towards Malaya Tokmachka. The areas of the settlements of Novoyakovlivka and Veselyanka were hit by airstrikes.
