The AFU denied the capture of three settlements in the Novopavlivske direction by the Russian army

The Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops denied information about the capture by Russian troops of the settlements of Oleksandrograd, Ivanivka, and Zeleny Hai in the Novopavlivske direction.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Dnipro Regional State Administrative Organization, Oleksiy Belsky.

Information about the enemy taking full control of the settlements of Oleksandrograd, Ivanivka, and Zeleny Hay is not true.

The spokesman added that the Novopavlovsk direction remains the second hottest after Pokrovsk. In particular, the Russian occupiers are constantly increasing the number of assault operations there.

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are using the tactics of "active defense" in the Novopavlivka direction, which involves not just holding positions, but also the active use of maneuver, strikes, counterattacks, and fire damage to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, as well as to disrupt his offensive.

Belsky emphasized that the use of this tactic slows down and complicates the advance of the occupiers through Ukrainian territory, and also causes the invaders maximum losses in manpower and equipment.