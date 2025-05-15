Situation at the front — Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions remain the hottest

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried four times to advance on Ukrainian positions in the Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka areas. Two clashes are still ongoing.

The occupying forces are looking for weak spots in our defenses near Bilogorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnokamyanske in the Siversky direction. Our units have successfully repelled two out of three enemy attacks, one battle is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of our troops near Ridkodub, Kolodyazy and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novy Mir, and Zelenaya Dolyna during the day. Two of them are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainians repel two assaults towards Pishchane and in the Kruglyakivka area.

Five enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian units in the Kharkiv direction , in the areas of Vovchansk, Glyboki, and towards Vysokaya Yaruga and Kudiyivka.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled one assault by the aggressor. The enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 27 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Malynovka, Myrolyubovka, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Novosergiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka and in the directions of Zori and Staraya Mykolaivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 19 enemy attacks, and eight more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Bahatyr, Konstantinopol, Pryvilne and Vilne Pole. Seven clashes are still ongoing. Novopol, Novodarivka and Temyrivka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Vysokye; no enemy offensive actions were recorded in the direction.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of Maly Shcherbaky and Stepovoye. Air strikes hit Novoyakovlivka and Maly Shcherbaky.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Dnieper direction , but did launch an airstrike on Kozatske.