The AFU neutralized over 320 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 128 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on it.

The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

Today, the Russian invaders launched one missile and 45 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using one missile and dropping 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 1,156 kamikaze drones for destruction and carried out almost four thousand shellings.

On the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka.

Our defenders stopped 46 enemy assaults, and five more clashes are ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, 324 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 159 of them irreversibly.

Also destroyed:

tank,

four cars,

four motorcycles,

12 UAVs,

UAV control point,

five UAV antennas,

observation station "Murom-M".