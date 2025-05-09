Novopavlovsk and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 09.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor in the Vovchansk area, clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near Lypove and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novy Mir, Zelenaya Dolyna. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka, four more clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of Dachny, Diliivka, Shcherbinivka and Toretsk, five battles are still ongoing.