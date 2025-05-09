Novopavlovsk and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 80 clashes have been recorded since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders continue to launch attacks on Ukrainian defenders, with 80 recorded clashes since the beginning of the day.
- The Novopavlivskyi and Pokrovskyi directions are among the hottest areas where Ukrainian defenders have repelled numerous enemy attacks.
- In various directions such as Kharkiv, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and more, Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled enemy assaults, with ongoing clashes in multiple locations.
Current situation on the front on May 9
Operational information as of 16:00 09.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor in the Vovchansk area, clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near Lypove and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novy Mir, Zelenaya Dolyna. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka, four more clashes are ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of Dachny, Diliivka, Shcherbinivka and Toretsk, five battles are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 18 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Promyn, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirovo, Udachne, Kotlyarivka and in the direction of Novomykolaivka and Troitsky. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 13 attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the settlements of Bahatyr, Konstantinopol, Odradne, Rivnopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopol, Zeleny Pole. Eleven clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhivske direction, our defenders repelled two enemy assaults in the areas of Maly Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance, fighting continues in three locations.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, four more clashes are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 5 air strikes, dropped a total of nine guided bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 153 artillery shells.
