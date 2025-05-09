The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU on the battlefield — infographics
The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU on the battlefield — infographics

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked 16 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders, two command posts, five artillery pieces, a military supplies warehouse, and four other important facilities of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The report by the General Staff provides valuable insights into the ongoing conflict between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army, revealing the dynamics of the battlefield and the significant engagements.
  • Infographics accompanying the report offer visual representations of the military actions and losses incurred by the Russian invaders, providing a comprehensive overview of the current situation.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 9, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/09/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 963,270 (+1,300) people,

  • tanks — 10,786 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,433 (+4) units,

  • artillery systems — 27,588 (+36) units,

  • MLRS — 1,380 (+1) units,

  • air defense means — 1,157 (+1) units,

  • operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,446 (+39) units,

  • automobiles and tankers — 47,724 (+120) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

The Russian army launched one missile and 18 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, used one missile and dropped 32 KAB.

Moreover, the enemy carried out almost 4,000 attacks, 67 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,659 kamikaze drones for attacks.

