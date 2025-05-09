The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU on the battlefield — infographics

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked 16 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders, two command posts, five artillery pieces, a military supplies warehouse, and four other important facilities of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 9, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/09/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 963,270 (+1,300) people,

tanks — 10,786 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,433 (+4) units,

artillery systems — 27,588 (+36) units,

MLRS — 1,380 (+1) units,

air defense means — 1,157 (+1) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,446 (+39) units,

automobiles and tankers — 47,724 (+120) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

The Russian army launched one missile and 18 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, used one missile and dropped 32 KAB.