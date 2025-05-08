Almost 120 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 08.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor, and another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Synkivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Novaya Kruglyakivka. The battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 17 times near the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Two enemy assault actions were stopped by our soldiers in the Siverskyi direction in the area of Bilogorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka.