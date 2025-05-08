Almost 120 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 117 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Over 117 combat clashes have taken place today between Ukrainian defenders and the Russian Army, showcasing the unyielding resistance of the Ukrainian military.
- Multiple successful defensive actions have been carried out by Ukrainian defenders across various front lines, repelling enemy attacks in different directions.
Current situation on the front on May 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the aggressor, and another clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Synkivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, and Novaya Kruglyakivka. The battle is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 17 times near the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske. Two clashes are still ongoing.
Two enemy assault actions were stopped by our soldiers in the Siverskyi direction in the area of Bilogorivka and Fedorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Kurdyumivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 41 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 32 attacks, nine clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 19 times near the settlements of Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne, and Burlatske. Three clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the Stepovoye and Shcherbaky areas.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 7 air strikes, dropped a total of ten guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 149 artillery attacks.
