The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the losses
The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1,200 Russian occupiers in a day, and also destroyed 2 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers, 50 artillery systems, and 1 enemy air defense system.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully eliminated 1,200 Russian occupiers in just 24 hours, showcasing their military effectiveness.
  • Updated data on Russian army losses in the war against Ukraine reveal significant casualties, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
  • The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the destruction of 2 tanks, 10 armored personnel carriers, 50 artillery systems, and 1 air defense system in addition to the personnel casualties.

The General Staff updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 8, 2025 were approximately:

Losses of the Russian army

  • personnel — about 961,970 (+1,200) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,782 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,429 (+10) units;

  • artillery systems — 27,552 (+50) units;

  • RSZV — 1,379 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,156 (+1) units;

  • aircraft — 372 units;

  • helicopters — 335 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,407 (+141) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,197 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 47,604 (+120) units;

  • special equipment — 3,875 (+2).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its evening briefing on May 7 that 139 battles had taken place at the front since the beginning of the day.

The military command also said that the largest number of enemy assaults and attacks was recorded in the Pokrov direction.

