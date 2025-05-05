Situation at the front — the AFU repelled almost 90 attacks by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 05/05/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the Toretsk and Ozaryanivka areas, where the Defense Forces repelled two assaults; another clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the Kurdyumivka area and in the direction of Bila Hora, and a battle is currently underway.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, Myrne and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna. Five clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units four times in the area of the settlement of Zagryzove and in the direction of Novoosynovo and Glushkivka; our defenders successfully repelled two enemy assaults, and two clashes are ongoing.

Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the Kharkiv direction near Vovchansk. The settlement of Zolochiv was hit by an airstrike.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 32 attempts in the Pokrovsk direction to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Vodyane Druge, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bogdanivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 21 enemy attacks. Enemy aircraft have struck with guided bombs in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne and Udachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two attacks by the occupation army, eight attempts to storm our positions have already been stopped in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar and in the direction of Odradne. Novopil and Novodarivka were hit by unguided air missiles.

In the Hulyaipil direction , near the settlement of Vysoke, the Defense Forces successfully repelled four enemy attacks, another engagement was not completed. The enemy also used unguided aircraft missiles on Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully stopped 11 assaults in the areas of Stepovye, Maly Shcherbaky, Kamyanske, and in the direction of Novoandreyevka and Novodanylivka. The enemy used guided aerial bombs and missiles, in particular, in Malaya Tokmachka, Stepovye, and Kamyanske.