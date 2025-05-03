There have been 123 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 03.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the enemy twice tried to attack the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has been storming the positions of our defenders in the Zagryzove area since the beginning of the day, the battle is ongoing.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops in the Lyman direction nine times near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Maiske and Bila Hora. One battle is ongoing.