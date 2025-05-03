There have been 123 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled 123 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing the resilience of Ukrainian defenders in holding the front lines.
- The aggressor's activity is increasing in various directions, with ongoing battles and clashes highlighting the determination of Ukrainian troops in defending their territories.
- Operational information as of 16:00, 03.05.2025, reveals the strategic efforts of the Ukrainian General Staff in combating the Russian invasion and providing updates on multiple fronts.
Current situation on the front on May 3
Operational information as of 16:00 03.05.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the enemy twice tried to attack the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has been storming the positions of our defenders in the Zagryzove area since the beginning of the day, the battle is ongoing.
The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops in the Lyman direction nine times near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Maiske and Bila Hora. One battle is ongoing.
In the Torets direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our troops in the Krymske area.
High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Forty-six clashes of varying intensity have broken out here today. Our defenders are giving the occupier a worthy rebuff, 10 battles are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Shevchenko Pershe with guided bombs.
The occupiers tried to break through the defenses in the Novopavlivka direction 50 times, 28 clashes are still ongoing. Air strikes hit Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka, and Novodarivka.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles on Malynivka and Hulyaipol. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders near Novodanylivka and Kamyanske.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five attacks, four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out one air strike, using two guided bombs, and carried out 119 attacks, five of which were from multiple rocket launchers.
