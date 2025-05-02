AFU destroyed over 300 units of Russian army weapons and equipment
AFU destroyed over 300 units of Russian army weapons and equipment

Losses of the Russian army as of May 2, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one UAV control point, and two enemy air defense assets of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Ongoing armed aggression by Russia against Ukraine marks the 1,164th day of large-scale conflict, with continuous attacks and clashes being reported in the region.
  • Follow the updates on the developments in the conflict zone between Ukraine and Russia, as Ukraine's Defense Forces persist in defending their territory against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 2, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/02/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 954,300 (+1,110) people,

  • tanks — 10,741 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,369 (+5) units,

  • artillery systems — 27,186 (+50) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,152 (+4) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,539 (+138) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46,882 (+132) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has launched three missile and 96 air strikes on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements, using five missiles and 172 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 5,898 attacks, 61 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,991 kamikaze drones for attacks.

