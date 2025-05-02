Massive Russian strike on Zaporizhia — dozens of civilians injured

On the night of May 2, Russian invaders again attacked Zaporizhia with a large number of attack drones. According to the latest data, at least 29 local residents were injured.

Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — latest details

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, the Russian invaders struck the city's civilian infrastructure.

Residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility were hit by the enemy.

At around 07:00 in the morning, Fedorov reported that the number of wounded had risen to 29.

What is important to understand is that over the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched 589 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

The Russian army carried out 17 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Novoandreyevka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenye, and Tsvitkove.

349 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Kamyanske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka. 9 MLRS attacks covered Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Novodanylivka and Charivne. 214 artillery attacks were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Pavlivka. Ivan Fedorov Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, local authorities received 142 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and garages.