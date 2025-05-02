Massive Russian strike on Zaporizhia — dozens of civilians injured
Ivan Fedorov
On the night of May 2, Russian invaders again attacked Zaporizhia with a large number of attack drones. According to the latest data, at least 29 local residents were injured.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, emphasized the need for accountability as he stated that Russians must answer for every crime and every life taken.
  • The video footage shows the devastation in Zaporizhia and the resilience of its people as they try to find something that survived amidst the destruction caused by the attacks.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, the Russian invaders struck the city's civilian infrastructure.

Residential buildings, a university, and an infrastructure facility were hit by the enemy.

At around 07:00 in the morning, Fedorov reported that the number of wounded had risen to 29.

What is important to understand is that over the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched 589 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

The Russian army carried out 17 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Novoandreyevka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelenye, and Tsvitkove.

349 UAVs of various modifications attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Kamyanske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka. 9 MLRS attacks covered Orikhiv, Hulyaipole, Novodanylivka and Charivne. 214 artillery attacks were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Pavlivka.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

In addition, local authorities received 142 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars, and garages.

This short video shows how the Zaporozhye people try to find something that survived in the morning against the backdrop of “their burnt lives.” But is it supposed to be like this?! Russians must answer for every crime, for every life taken,” Fedorov emphasized.

