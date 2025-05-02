Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the air defense was able to destroy 64 Russian drones during a new enemy attack. Another 62 simulator drones were neutralized and did not reach their targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 2 — what is known

During the night of May 2, the Russian army carried out an attack with 150 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it has been confirmed that 64 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force also added that 62 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions came under new enemy attacks.