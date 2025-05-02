Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russian Army
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 2 - what is known
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the air defense was able to destroy 64 Russian drones during a new enemy attack. Another 62 simulator drones were neutralized and did not reach their targets.

Points of attention

  • As of 08:00, 64 Shahed attack UAVs were confirmed shot down in eastern, northern, and central Ukraine.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force remains vigilant in defending the sky to achieve victory against the enemy.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 2 — what is known

During the night of May 2, the Russian army carried out an attack with 150 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, it has been confirmed that 64 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force also added that 62 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions came under new enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasized the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

