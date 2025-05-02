Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the air defense was able to destroy 64 Russian drones during a new enemy attack. Another 62 simulator drones were neutralized and did not reach their targets.
- As of 08:00, 64 Shahed attack UAVs were confirmed shot down in eastern, northern, and central Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian Air Force remains vigilant in defending the sky to achieve victory against the enemy.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 2 — what is known
During the night of May 2, the Russian army carried out an attack with 150 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force also added that 62 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhia regions came under new enemy attacks.
