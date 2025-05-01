The AFU destroyed over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 1, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 953,190 people, including another 1,230 people in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine achieved a major victory by eliminating over 1,200 Russian occupiers within a span of 24 hours through successful operations.
  • The combat losses of Russian troops in the ongoing war against Ukraine have reached a staggering number of almost 953,000 people, with significant losses in various military equipment and weapons.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the occupiers as of the morning of May 1.

Losses of the Russian army

Russian troops also lost:

tanks — 10732 (+3),

armored combat vehicles — 22,364 (+11),

artillery systems — 27136 (+45),

MLRS — 1375 (+1),

air defense systems — 1148 (+2),

aircraft — 370 (+0),

helicopters — 335 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34401 (+112),

cruise missiles — 3196 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46750 (+139),

special equipment — 3869 (+0).

The data is being refined.

