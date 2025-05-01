The AFU destroyed over 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 1, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 953,190 people, including another 1,230 people in the previous 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the occupiers as of the morning of May 1.

Losses of the Russian army

Russian troops also lost:

tanks — 10732 (+3),

armored combat vehicles — 22,364 (+11),

artillery systems — 27136 (+45),

MLRS — 1375 (+1),

air defense systems — 1148 (+2),

aircraft — 370 (+0),

helicopters — 335 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34401 (+112),

cruise missiles — 3196 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46750 (+139),

special equipment — 3869 (+0).

The data is being refined.