There have been 100 clashes between the AFUk and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 100 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 40 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions.
- In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing.
Current situation on the front on April 30
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo, and Zagryzove.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 21 times near the settlements of Novosergiyevka, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Ridkodub, Nove, Novy Mir, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Hrekivka. Six combat clashes are ongoing to this day.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Andriivka, and Chasovy Yar. Six more clashes are ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Druzhba, Dachny, Diliivka, and in the Toretsk area; two clashes did not end.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 40 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zori, Pokrovska, Novosergiivka, Novaya Poltavka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have stopped 33 attacks, seven combat clashes are still ongoing. Rusyn Yar, Malynovka, Grodovka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk were subjected to air strikes.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 10 times near Konstantinopol, Privilne, Vilny Pole and in the direction of Odradne and Bagatyr. Three combat clashes are still ongoing. Novopol was attacked by unguided aircraft missiles.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of Stepovoye, Lobkovye, and Kamyanske.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted one fruitless attack. Tomarine was hit by an airstrike.
In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled eight Russian attacks, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three air strikes, dropped a total of five guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 157 artillery attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-