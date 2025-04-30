There have been 100 clashes between the AFUk and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoosynovo, and Zagryzove.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 21 times near the settlements of Novosergiyevka, Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Ridkodub, Nove, Novy Mir, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Hrekivka. Six combat clashes are ongoing to this day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Andriivka, and Chasovy Yar. Six more clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Druzhba, Dachny, Diliivka, and in the Toretsk area; two clashes did not end.