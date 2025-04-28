The situation on the front has escalated — there have been almost 100 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 92.
Points of attention
- In the Pokrovsky direction today, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 38 times.
- Five combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction today, three of which are still ongoing.
Current situation on the front on April 28
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, seven clashes occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and Zapadne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, and one clash is ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked eight times today in the areas of the settlements of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, and in the direction of Novy Mir. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markovoye and near Chasovoye Yar and Bila Hora, and four more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the Toretsk area and towards Diliivka and Dachny. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy today attacked the positions of our defenders 38 times in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and in the direction of Staraya Mykolaivka, Oleksandropol, Novopavlivka, Bohdanivka. Six clashes continue. The settlements of Popiv, Volodymyrivka, Poltavka, Novaya Poltavka, Malynivka, Kozatske, Grodivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Zvirovo suffered air strikes.
In the Novopavlivske direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Odradne, Bahatyr, and Shevchenko. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novopil, and Piddubne.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepovoe, and Lobkove, and one clash is still ongoing.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made five attempts to advance.
Five combat engagements took place in the Kursk direction today, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out ten air strikes, dropped 14 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 164 artillery attacks, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.
