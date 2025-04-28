The situation on the front has escalated — there have been almost 100 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/28/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, seven clashes occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and Zapadne. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, and one clash is ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the aggressor attacked eight times today in the areas of the settlements of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi, and in the direction of Novy Mir. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards the settlements of Hryhorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markovoye and near Chasovoye Yar and Bila Hora, and four more clashes are still ongoing.