Syrsky announced the number of Russian tanks destroyed by the AFU in 2025
Ukraine
CinC AF of Ukraine
tanks
Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have already lost 1,031 tanks in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops have already lost 1,031 tanks in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the year 2025.
  • The total combat casualties of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to April 25, 2025, amount to over 946,500 individuals.
  • The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine acknowledges the professional combat work of the defenders of Ukraine.

The Russian army has lost over 1,000 tanks since the beginning of the year in the war against Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.

The losses of the Russian Federation in tanks alone since the beginning of the year have already exceeded one thousand units (1031). Thank you to our defenders for their professional combat work.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 25, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 946,500 people, including 1,170 people over the past 24 hours.

