Syrsky announced the number of Russian tanks destroyed by the AFU in 2025

Since the beginning of the year, Russian troops have already lost 1,031 tanks in the war against Ukraine.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, announced this on Facebook, publishing a corresponding video.

The losses of the Russian Federation in tanks alone since the beginning of the year have already exceeded one thousand units (1031). Thank you to our defenders for their professional combat work. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 25, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 946,500 people, including 1,170 people over the past 24 hours.