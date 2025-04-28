The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 949,800 people, of which 1,160 people were killed in the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army has already lost about 950,000 people in the war against Ukraine.
  • 1,160 occupiers were destroyed in a day on April 27.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

General Staff Summary

Russian troops also lost:

  • tanks — 10723 (+4),

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,338 (+13),

  • artillery systems — 27038 (+31),

  • MLRS — 1373 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1145 (+0),

  • aircraft — 370 (+0),

  • helicopters — 335 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34083 (+72),

  • cruise missiles — 3196 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46292 (+105),

  • special equipment — 3860 (+0).

