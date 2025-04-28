The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 949,800 people, of which 1,160 people were killed in the past 24 hours.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.
Russian troops also lost:
tanks — 10723 (+4),
armored combat vehicles — 22,338 (+13),
artillery systems — 27038 (+31),
MLRS — 1373 (+0),
air defense systems — 1145 (+0),
aircraft — 370 (+0),
helicopters — 335 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34083 (+72),
cruise missiles — 3196 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46292 (+105),
special equipment — 3860 (+0).
