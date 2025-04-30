The AFU eliminated almost 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
The AFU eliminated almost 200 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front. Today, 194 Russian occupiers have been destroyed here.

Points of attention

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, invading units tried to break through our defenses 81 times.
  • The enemy is suffering significant losses - today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 345 occupiers in this direction, 194 of them irreversibly.

The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of this day, 177 combat clashes have occurred.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defenses 81 times in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Kalynove, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Promyn, Dachenske, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Zori, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Hnativka, Oleksandropopol, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Novaya Poltavka. So far, 12 clashes are ongoing.

Air strikes were carried out in Rusyn Yar, Malynivka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Nova Poltavka, Zeleny Kut, Yalta, Grodivka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Pokrovsk.

The enemy is suffering significant losses — today, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 345 occupiers in this direction, 194 of them irreversibly.

Also destroyed:

  • 8 armored combat vehicles,

  • 3 cars,

  • 23 motorcycles,

  • tank,

  • 2 UAV control points,

  • mortar.

Two armored combat vehicles, seven motorcycles, four pieces of automotive equipment, one mortar, and one enemy cannon were damaged.

