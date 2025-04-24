The situation on the front — the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Ridkodub.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovo, and towards Boguslavka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times — towards Olhivka, Ridkodub, and near Torske.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack near Verkhnekamyanske, and one clash is still ongoing in the Belogorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Andriivka, and in the direction of Predtechyny. Four clashes are still ongoing.