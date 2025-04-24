The situation on the front — the Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian defense forces are inflicting significant losses on them in manpower and equipment. In total, 98 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders continue to attack Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction, with 39 attempts to push them from their positions since the beginning of the day.
- Ukrainian defense forces are successfully holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 23 attacks, with 16 clashes still ongoing in the Pokrovsky direction.
- Significant combat clashes have occurred across various directions including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, and more, resulting in losses for the invading army.
Current situation on the front on April 24
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/24/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Ridkodub.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Nova Kruglyakivka, Zagryzovo, and towards Boguslavka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times — towards Olhivka, Ridkodub, and near Torske.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack near Verkhnekamyanske, and one clash is still ongoing in the Belogorivka area.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Andriivka, and in the direction of Predtechyny. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked a total of eight times today — in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka, and near Diliivka; four more clashes are currently underway.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 39 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 23 attacks, 16 clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Konstantinopol and Pryvilne.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the Hulyaipol settlement.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance seven times near the settlements of Novodanylivka, Maly Shcherbaki, Stepove, Shcherbaki, and towards Malya Tokmachka. The settlement of Prymorske was subjected to an air strike.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three enemy attempts to advance.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders during the day. The enemy launched 203 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.
