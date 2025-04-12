The Pokrovsk and Kursk directions remain the hottest on the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers. Our soldiers are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. To date, 58 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces are successfully holding back the advance of Russian invaders in various directions, with the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions being particularly intense.
- Multiple clashes and attacks have occurred, with our soldiers taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.
- Details of the ongoing battles in different directions, including successful repelling of enemy assaults in Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipol, Dnieper, and Kursk directions.
Current situation on the front on April 12
Operational information as of 16:00 12.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers once attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Zagryzove area.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Novomykhaylivka, Katerynivka, Novye, and in the direction of Olhivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Predtechyny and west of Andriivka.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers near Dachny and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 14 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Preobrazhenka, Sribne and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 10 enemy attacks, four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried three times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Konstantinopol and in the direction of Shevchenko.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the settlement of Hulyaipole was subjected to air strikes.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times, but was unsuccessful.
In the Kursk direction, 13 clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 27 air strikes, dropping 47 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 306 artillery attacks, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
