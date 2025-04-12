The Pokrovsk and Kursk directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 12.04.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers once attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Zagryzove area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiya, Tverdokhlibovo, Novomykhaylivka, Katerynivka, Novye, and in the direction of Olhivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults by Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Predtechyny and west of Andriivka.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers near Dachny and Toretsk.