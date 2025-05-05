The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1,260 Russian occupiers in a day, so the enemy's total losses in personnel have already exceeded 958,000 servicemen.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 5, 2025 were approximately:
personnel — about 958,070 (+1,260) people were liquidated;
tanks — 10,763 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,411 (+8) units;
artillery systems — 27,370 (+43) units;
RSZV — 1,377 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,155 units;
aircraft — 372 units;
helicopters — 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,997 (+137) units;
cruise missiles — 3,196 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 47,250 (+109) units;
special equipment — 3,870.
