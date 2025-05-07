Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Bila Hora and Chasovy Yar. Our defenders have successfully stopped four clashes.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped six enemy assaults near Verkhnekamyansky and Bilogorivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked nine times near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, and Kolodyazi, as well as towards Ridkodub, Novy Mir, and Olhivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders three times today near Hlushkivka and Novaya Kruglyakivka.

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched six assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kamyanka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Shcherbinivka and Toretsk and towards Diliivka. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 24 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 19 attacks. Five clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, our soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks near Konstantinopol, Novosilka, Vilny Pole and towards Novopol, Bahatyr, Odradne. One clash is still ongoing. The settlements of Novodarivka, Temyrivka, and Novopil were hit by airstrikes.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near Vysokoye. At the same time, the invaders launched airstrikes on Malynivka, Vysokoye, and Hulyaipol.

Our troops stopped four enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction , near the settlements of Stepove and Kamianske. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs in the area of the settlement of Kamianske.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one attempt to advance — but was unsuccessful.