Watch: the AFU destroyed the latest MLRS of the Russian army in the Novopavlovsk direction

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian army's Vozrozhdenie MLRS.

The AFU destroyed the latest Russian MLRS in eastern Ukraine

FPV drones of the unmanned systems battalion tracked down and accurately struck the enemy MLRS.

As a result of well-aimed drone strikes, the Vozrozhdenie multiple launch rocket system was destroyed, the serial production of which for the Russian army began in 2023.

The results of the successful combat work of FPV drone operators are in the video.