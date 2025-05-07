In the Novopavlivske direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian army's Vozrozhdenie MLRS.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated their capabilities by destroying the Vozrozhdenie MLRS of the Russian army in the Novopavlovsk direction.
- FPV drone operators played a crucial role in tracking down and accurately striking the enemy MLRS, showcasing the effectiveness of unmanned systems in modern warfare.
- The successful combat operation resulted in the destruction of the Russian MLRS, which had entered mass production for the Russian army in 2023.
The AFU destroyed the latest Russian MLRS in eastern Ukraine
FPV drones of the unmanned systems battalion tracked down and accurately struck the enemy MLRS.
As a result of well-aimed drone strikes, the Vozrozhdenie multiple launch rocket system was destroyed, the serial production of which for the Russian army began in 2023.
The results of the successful combat work of FPV drone operators are in the video.
It was a bold target — and the drone battalion pilots skillfully aimed their drones at it. The installation turned into a pile of scrap metal, — the pilots commented on the video.
